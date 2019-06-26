UrduPoint.com
Algerian Military Should Stay Out Of National Politics - Head Of Islamic Party

Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:02 PM

The Algerian military must not interfere in the country's politics by trying to put forward its own presidential candidates, Algeria's Movement of Society for Peace Islamist party's head Abderrazak Makri told Sputnik on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The Algerian military must not interfere in the country's politics by trying to put forward its own presidential candidates, Algeria's Movement of Society for Peace Islamist party's head Abderrazak Makri told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are now going through a period of political and ideological polarization, including on the issue of the military's role ... I am categorically against the military's participation in politics and [the army's] attempts to impose future presidential candidates," Makri said.

He also expressed concern over the decelerating democratic transition in Algeria.

"We have made many achievements. We put an end to the era of [former President Abdelaziz] Bouteflika, are now eliminating 'corrupted barons,' and have decided not to hold a presidential election under current circumstances.

However, we have not been able to achieve the main goal � a democratic transition and changes. If the situation does not change, we can wake up one day and see new Bouteflika in power with his gang," Makri added.

Bouteflika, 82, resigned from the post that he had held for 20 years in early April after a wave of mass protests hit the country in response to his decision to seek a fifth presidential term.

The parliament's speaker and Bouteflika's ally, Abdelkader Bensalah, took over the role of the head of state for 90 days, as provided for by the country's constitution, and pledged to hold presidential election on July 4.

The vote, however, has since been indefinitely postponed because of a lack of candidates.

More Stories From World

