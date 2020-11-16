Algerian Military Shows Off Its Russian-Made Iskander Missile for 1st Time - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The Algerian armed forces have demonstrated, for the first time, the launch of a ballistic missile of the Russian-made Iskander tactical operational missile complex, Algeria's en-Nahar tv broadcaster reported on Monday.

The Algerian Ministry of Defense has published a report on the fighting capacity of the country's army and its readiness to defend Algeria's borders from all threats, according to the media.

The defense ministry noted that the country's national security is not limited by the geographical boundaries, but rather linked to the security borders "that imply the elimination of various threats," the report said.

The military test took place in parallel with the escalation of tensions between Morocco and Western Sahara independence movement Polisario Front.

"Algeria supports the Western Sahara issue and will continue to back it. We will spare no effort and will not hesitate a minute to protect our principles. Our eternal message, based on the November statement, is that we will fight colonialists and oppression," the report added.

On Friday, armed hostilities began between the Moroccan government forces and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), a partially recognized political entity in Western Sahara controlled by Polisario.

Following that, SADR ambassador in Algeria Abd al-Qadir Talib Omar told Sputnik that Morocco had launched attacks and violated the 1991 ceasefire, with the United Nations bearing part of responsibility for its continuous reluctance to call out the attacks. The UN, in turn, has already expressed "grave concerns" over the escalation and warned of possible consequences in the case the sides fail to resume the truce.

Western Sahara used to be a Spanish colony in Africa's northwest before it was partitioned between Morocco and Mauritania in 1975. The SADR, located in the Moroccan section, declared independence in 1976, and a war with Morocco followed.

It was not until 1991 that the sides agreed to a ceasefire, and the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara was established to monitor it. The SADR has been recognized by 84 UN member states.

The current escalation in armed hostilities unfolded in the SADR-controlled buffer zone named Guerguerat.