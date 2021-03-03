Algerian Military Thwarts Terrorist Attack in Capital - State TV

The Algerian army's security forces said they have prevented a terrorist attack in the country's capital by destroying a local terrorist cell, Algeria's state TV reported on Wednesday, citing an army's statement

The military has detained all the three members belonging to the terrorist cell, according to media.

The army claimed it has seized an explosive device kept by the members of the clandestine organization for use in terrorist acts in the capital of Algiers.

No further details regarding the operation have been provided.