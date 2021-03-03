UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algerian Military Thwarts Terrorist Attack In Capital - State TV

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 08:43 PM

Algerian Military Thwarts Terrorist Attack in Capital - State TV

The Algerian army's security forces said they have prevented a terrorist attack in the country's capital by destroying a local terrorist cell, Algeria's state TV reported on Wednesday, citing an army's statement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The Algerian army's security forces said they have prevented a terrorist attack in the country's capital by destroying a local terrorist cell, Algeria's state tv reported on Wednesday, citing an army's statement.

The military has detained all the three members belonging to the terrorist cell, according to media.

The army claimed it has seized an explosive device kept by the members of the clandestine organization for use in terrorist acts in the capital of Algiers.

No further details regarding the operation have been provided.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Army Algiers Algeria Media TV All

Recent Stories

Pavard returns to Bayern Munich training after qua ..

27 seconds ago

Peruvian Police Raid Homes of Their Colleagues Sus ..

29 seconds ago

US Opens Job Office to Help Fossil Fuel Workers Fi ..

31 seconds ago

Spain drops probe into ex-military Whatsapp group

6 minutes ago

KP artists, performers hold gathering to mark worl ..

6 minutes ago

Senegal opposition leader arrested after scuffles ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.