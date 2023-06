Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune Arrives in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has arrived in Moscow on a state visit on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The aircraft with the leader of Algeria landed at the Vnukovo-2 international airport.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov was present.

Earlier, Arab newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that President Tebboune would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral relations before signing a document on strategic partnership.