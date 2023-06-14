UrduPoint.com

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune To Start State Visit To Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will begin his three-day state visit to Russia on Wednesday.

Tebboune will arrive in Moscow, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss relations between the two countries, as well as issues of regional and international agenda.

 

The sides are expected to sign a document on deepening the two nations' strategic partnership, which will complement the strategic partnership agreement inked between Russia and Algeria in 2001.

Additionally, the Algerian leader is likely to meet with other Russian senior officials and visit the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

