Algerian President Appoints Former Diplomat Djerad as New Prime Minister- State Media

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Saturday appointed former diplomat Abdelaziz Djerad, 65, as the country's prime minister , the state-run Algeria Press Service news agency reported.

Djerad was born in 1954 in the northeastern city of Khenchela.

The new Algerian prime minister is a professor of political science at the University of Algiers.

In 2000s, Djerad served as the general secretary of the Algerian Foreign Ministry.