Algerian President Appoints New Government Following Snap Parliamentary Elections

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has appointed new members of the government headed by Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane, the leader's press office said on Wednesday.

Former Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad and his cabinet left their office in late June following parliamentary elections, which were won by the National Liberation Front.

Aymen Benabderrahmane will also hold the position of finance minister in the new cabinet composed of 33 members.

Kamel Beldjoud and Mohamed Arkab, the interior and energy ministers respectively, kept their posts. The foreign ministry will be headed by Ramtane Lamamra, who was already the head of Algeria's diplomatic service from 2013-2017 and again briefly in March 2019.

In February, Tebboune decided to dissolve the country's parliament and hold snap elections on June 12 in order to give young people the opportunity to take part in Algeria's political life following demands to change the ruling elite.