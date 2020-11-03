Algerian President Contracts Coronavirus, His Condition Improving - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who currently undergoes treatment in Germany, has contracted the coronavirus, the president's office said on Tuesday, adding that his condition was improving.

In late October, Tebboune was transported to Germany for an in-depth medical examination following a doctor's recommendation.

"President Abdelmadjid Tebboune continues treatment in a specialized hospital in Germany after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus," the president's office said on the official Facebook page.

The office added that the 74-year-old president's condition was improving, according to doctors.

Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 59,000 cases of the coronavirus disease have been registered in Algeria. The North African country's COVID-19 death toll is approaching 2,000.