Algerian President Discusses With Putin Plans for Visit to Moscow in May - Office

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune discussed plans for a visit to Moscow in May during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Algerian leader's office said in a statement.

"The two presidents touched upon the topic of the upcoming meeting of the mixed intergovernmental Russian-Algerian commission. They also agreed on a state visit that the president of the republic would make to the Russian Federation in May," the statement says.