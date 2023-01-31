UrduPoint.com

Algerian President Discusses With Putin Plans For Visit To Moscow In May - Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 11:29 PM

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune discussed plans for a visit to Moscow in May during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Algerian leader's office said in a statement

"The two presidents touched upon the topic of the upcoming meeting of the mixed intergovernmental Russian-Algerian commission. They also agreed on a state visit that the president of the republic would make to the Russian Federation in May," the statement says.

