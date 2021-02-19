UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algerian President Dissolves Lower House Of Parliament, Calls Early Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 01:50 AM

Algerian President Dissolves Lower House of Parliament, Calls Early Elections

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday announced the dissolution of the parliament's lower house and called snap legislative elections.

"I made a decision to dissolve the National House of Representatives [the lower house].

We will immediately move toward elections so that [the parliament will be] free of finances ” be it corrupt money or not," Tebboune said during an address to the nation, as broadcast on Algerian television.

According to the president, the youth will have an opportunity to enter the parliament.

Tebboune also announced plans for a government reshuffle in the next few days, adding that several ministries have shown poor performance.

Previous parliamentary elections were held in the North African country in May 2017, and the next ones were scheduled for 2022.

Related Topics

Poor Parliament Money May 2017 TV Government

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Police dismiss &#039;murder video&# ..

22 minutes ago

Islamic economy shaping future of global trade, pa ..

1 hour ago

EU Launches HERA Incubator Bloc But Still Struggle ..

1 hour ago

Should Spotify payments go to artists you actually ..

1 hour ago

Italy's 'Super Mario' Draghi seeks final OK to lea ..

1 hour ago

Nominations of 35 candidates for 11 Senate seats f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.