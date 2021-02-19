Algerian President Dissolves Lower House of Parliament, Calls Early Elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday announced the dissolution of the parliament's lower house and called snap legislative elections.

"I made a decision to dissolve the National House of Representatives [the lower house].

We will immediately move toward elections so that [the parliament will be] free of finances ” be it corrupt money or not," Tebboune said during an address to the nation, as broadcast on Algerian television.

According to the president, the youth will have an opportunity to enter the parliament.

Tebboune also announced plans for a government reshuffle in the next few days, adding that several ministries have shown poor performance.

Previous parliamentary elections were held in the North African country in May 2017, and the next ones were scheduled for 2022.