UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algerian President-Elect Vows To Bring Fresh Blood To Cabinet Amid Renewed Protests

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 12:30 AM

Algerian President-Elect Vows to Bring Fresh Blood to Cabinet Amid Renewed Protests

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Algerian President-elect Abdelmadjid Tebboune promised on Friday to have young people in his cabinet, in a bid to assuage protesters who claim the vote was rigged in favor of the old guard.

"Forming a new government will be one of the hardest tasks because it will be a reflection and the bringer of change. Young people will definitely have seats," he said in his first televised address to the nation.

Tebboune, a former prime minister, was elected with 58.12 percent of the vote on Thursday. His challengers conceded defeat, but hundreds of protesters took to the streets across the country on Friday, demanding a rerun of the vote.

In response, Tebboune promised he would amend election laws enshrined in the constitution to "uncouple business from elections," according to his tweet, cited by the Qatari news channel Al Jazeera.

The newly elected leader held several offices under President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was deposed in April after a wave of anti-government protests swept the nation, with thousands demanding an end to corruption among the African nation's elite.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Prime Minister Business Vote Young April From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

German Police Arrest 2 Former Maple Bank Managers ..

31 minutes ago

Zulfiqar Bukhari terms rumpus, destruction caused ..

31 minutes ago

'Mainstreaming of female entrepreneurs imperative ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan, WB sign $406.6 m loan agreement for KPE ..

33 minutes ago

Step afoot to develop sports activities in Balochi ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister to visit Saudi Arabia on Saturday

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.