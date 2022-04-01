Algerian President Establishes Supreme Council for Energy - Reports

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has issued a decree establishing the Supreme Council for Energy, which will define the country's energy policy and ensure its energy security, Algerian broadcaster Ennahar reported on Friday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has issued a decree establishing the Supreme Council for Energy, which will define the country's energy policy and ensure its energy security, Algerian broadcaster Ennahar reported on Friday.

The council will be comprised of eight members, chaired by Tebboune, and focus on setting the direction of the energy policy, monitoring its implementation and ensuring Algeria's energy security, according to the report.

The council will also be in charge of preserving the country's fuel reserves, developing long-term infrastructure initiatives, fostering renewable energy sources and regulating domestic energy market.

Algeria ranks fifth leading gas producer in the world after the United States, Russia, Iran and Canada. The courtly is also among the top 20 crude oil producers, with average 982,000 barrels of oil produced daily as of February. Algeria's state oil company Sonatrach produces, refines, transports and sells petroleum product, being the largest company not only in Algeria but also across the African continent.