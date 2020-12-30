Algerian President Leaves Germany After 2-Month Treatment for COVID-19 - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has returned to his home country on Tuesday after spending two months undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Germany, the Algeria Press Service agency reports.

The Algerian head of state was advised to self-isolate back on October 24 after first displaying symptoms of the coronavirus disease.

Four days later, the Algerian president was transported to Germany, where he underwent treatment for COVID-19.

Tebboune has served as the president of Algeria since December 2019. He assumed the post after his predecessor, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, resigned amid widespread protests in the North African country.

Since the start of the pandemic, 98,988 cases of the coronavirus disease have been registered in Algeria, including the 357 new positive tests recorded by the country's health ministry on Tuesday.