Algerian President May Visit Russia Amid BRICS Accession Talks - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune can pay a working visit to Russia after submitting application for BRICS membership, with the dates of the visit being agreed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, he can (visit Russia). He has an invitation from Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. We are waiting for the suggestions from our Algerian friends for the timing of this visit," Bogdanov told journalists.