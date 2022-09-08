Algerian President May Visit Russia Before End of Year - Russian Ambassador

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune may pay a visit to Russia before the end of 2022, Russian Ambassador in Algiers Valeryan Shuvayev said on Thursday.

"A fundamental decision was made to carry out the visit of president Tebboune to Russia before the end of the year," Shuvayev told reporters.

According to the diplomat, "important events" are expected in relations between the countries by the end of the year.