Algerian President May Visit Russia By End Of 2022 - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Algiers hopes that Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will visit Russia by the end of 2022 after submitting application for BRICS membership, with the trip being actively prepared, Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra told Sputnik.

"We hope that it will take place before the end of the year. This visit is now being prepared.

It is important for both our countries, and we are actively and positively engaged in its preparation," Lamamra said on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum.

Algeria and Russia are long-term and important partners for each other, the Algerian foreign minister said, adding that the countries had a large-scale cooperation program.

"We maintain a high-quality political dialogue and we hope that the visit of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to Russia will mark the beginning of a new stage in our relations," Lamamra said.

