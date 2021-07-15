MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) OSCOW, July 15 (Sputnik) ” Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has ordered to release more than 100 people imprisoned over their participation in the 2019 protests, the presidential office said.

"On Wednesday, July 14, measures on amnesty of 30 prisoners sentenced over the participation in mass riots and disruption of public order were taken.

The president also decided to take additional measures on pardoning 71 young people, jailed for such actions," the office said on late Wednesday.

In February-March 2019, Algeria faced massive protests that resulted in the resignation of then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who had led the country for about 20 years.

The 2019 protests left about 200 people injured more than 1,200 arrested.