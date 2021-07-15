UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algerian President Releases Over 100 People Jailed After 2019 Protests ” Office

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 07:00 AM

Algerian President Releases Over 100 People Jailed After 2019 Protests ” Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) OSCOW, July 15 (Sputnik) ” Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has ordered to release more than 100 people imprisoned over their participation in the 2019 protests, the presidential office said.

"On Wednesday, July 14, measures on amnesty of 30 prisoners sentenced over the participation in mass riots and disruption of public order were taken.

The president also decided to take additional measures on pardoning 71 young people, jailed for such actions," the office said on late Wednesday.

In February-March 2019, Algeria faced massive protests that resulted in the resignation of then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who had led the country for about 20 years.

The 2019 protests left about 200 people injured more than 1,200 arrested.

Related Topics

Injured Riots Young Algeria July 2019

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid orders promotion of officers

6 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs meeting of Happiness and Pos ..

6 hours ago

ANIF and Air Arabia to launch Armeniaâ€™s new nati ..

8 hours ago

Khalifa bin Tahnoon congratulates children of mart ..

8 hours ago

UK Government Seeks to End Prosecutions for Northe ..

7 hours ago

PHOTA conducts 920 liver, kidney transplants in tw ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.