Algerian President Returns Home After COVID-19 Treatment In Germany

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 03:11 PM

Algerian president returns home after COVID-19 treatment in Germany

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has returned home on Tuesday night after more than two months treatment in Germany

ALGIERS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has returned home on Tuesday night after more than two months treatment in Germany.

"Being away from home is too hard, and the accumulating duties are harder," Tebboune was quoted as saying by the state-run ENTV channel upon his arrival to Algiers.

"I thank God for my safe return, and I'm not far from full recovery," he said.Tebboun was rushed to Germany late October to get treatment after contracting COVID-19.

In mid-December, Tebboune posted a five-minute video on his official Twitter account, the first public appearance since his admission to a specialized hospital in Germany.

More Stories From World

