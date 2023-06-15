MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The pressure of foreign states will not affect Algeria's support for Russia, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Thursday.

"Our relations have never changed, Algeria has always supported Russia for 60 years.

Today, there is certain pressure from foreign states on us, but it will never be able to affect our relations," Tebboune said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Algerian leader underscored that the country managed to maintain its independence due to Russia's support with weapons.