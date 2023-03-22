Algerian President Says Will Visit Russia in May

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Wednesday that he would pay an official visit to Russia in May.

"My visit to Russia is on schedule and will take place in May at the invitation of the Russian President (Vladimir Putin)," Tebboune said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

In February, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that preparations for Tebboune's visit to Russia had begun, but the dates had not yet been determined.