Algerian President Signs Decree to Put Into Force Constitutional Amendments - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has signed a decree to put into force the amendments supported by people in the 2020 referendum, the APS news agency reported.

The referendum on the constitutional amendments was held in Algeria on November 1, with about 67 percent of voters having supported the proposed changes.

In September, the government of Algeria approved the introduction of amendments to the constitution, and the document was approved by the country's parliament before being voted on in the referendum.

The amendments address the issues of presidential term limits and anti-corruption measures, as well as provisions for social justice as per public demands.

The constitutional changes were promised by Tebboune during his 2019 presidential campaign, which was held soon after the resignation of long-term President Abdelaziz Bouteflika following the wave of protests.