UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algerian President Signs Decree To Put Into Force Constitutional Amendments - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 seconds ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 04:20 AM

Algerian President Signs Decree to Put Into Force Constitutional Amendments - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has signed a decree to put into force the amendments supported by people in the 2020 referendum, the APS news agency reported.

The referendum on the constitutional amendments was held in Algeria on November 1, with about 67 percent of voters having supported the proposed changes.

In September, the government of Algeria approved the introduction of amendments to the constitution, and the document was approved by the country's parliament before being voted on in the referendum.

The amendments address the issues of presidential term limits and anti-corruption measures, as well as provisions for social justice as per public demands.

The constitutional changes were promised by Tebboune during his 2019 presidential campaign, which was held soon after the resignation of long-term President Abdelaziz Bouteflika following the wave of protests.

Related Topics

Parliament Algeria September November 2019 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Egypt signs $1 bn oil, gas exploration deals

3 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tally in US Surpasses 20 Million - J ..

4 hours ago

Lahore High Court moved against condition of secre ..

4 hours ago

PDM trying to escape corruption cases through pres ..

4 hours ago

President suggests early population census with st ..

4 hours ago

Afghan Court Sentences to Death Plotter Behind Dea ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.