Algerian President To Visit Russia From June 14-16 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2023 | 01:00 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is set to pay a three-day visit to Russia from June 14-16, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper reported on Saturday, citing an official Algerian source.

"President Tebboune will arrive in Moscow next Wednesday, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss relations between the two countries before signing the document on deepening the strategic partnership," the source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The new document will complement the strategic partnership agreement inked between Russia and Algeria in 2001, the source added.

In mid-May, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that Tebboune's visit was being prepared.

