Algerian President Transferred To Germany For Medical Check-Up - State Media

Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was transferred late on Wednesday to a German hospital for an in-depth health examination, state media reported.

On Saturday, the Al Jazeera broadcaster reported that the 74-year-old leader was self-isolating after several members of his office tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

According to a statement released by the president's press service, Tebboune had been advised by his medical team to self-quarantine for five days starting from October 24.

On Tuesday, the press service of the Algerian government said that the leader was admitted to a military hospital, and there was "no reason for concerns."

There has been no official confirmation that the president's illness is related to the COVID-19 disease.

