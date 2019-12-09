Algerian Presidential Election Only First Step in Alleviating Political Crisis - Candidate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Algeria 's presidential election is just the first step toward resolving the national political crisis and has to be followed by a wide-ranging national dialogue, presidential candidate Abdelkader Ben Kreina told Sputnik ahead of the December 12 vote

"We are convinced that the elections are organized in exceptional circumstances, they are just a part of solution to [the political crisis]. The next stage will be to start a comprehensive national dialogue," Ben Kreina, who is the head of the National Building Movement, said.

The candidate added that the next president would bring the nation together to discuss how to further implement political and economic reforms "to build strong constitutional institutions and fight against all forms of corruption.

"

He also called on the local authorities to fulfill their campaign-related obligations and stand firmly against "the excesses" of some administrative officials and governors during the election campaign.

Algeria sank into a political crisis in February after then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced his intention to seek a fifth term in office. The announcement triggered a wave of nationwide protests.

Bouteflika eventually resigned on April 2, and upper house speaker Abdelkader Bensalah took over as interim president, setting the election for July 4. However, the vote was rescheduled for December 12 after the Constitutional Council turned down the documents filed by presidential hopefuls.