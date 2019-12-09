UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algerian Presidential Election Only First Step In Alleviating Political Crisis - Candidate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:24 PM

Algerian Presidential Election Only First Step in Alleviating Political Crisis - Candidate

Algeria's presidential election is just the first step toward resolving the national political crisis and has to be followed by a wide-ranging national dialogue, presidential candidate Abdelkader Ben Kreina told Sputnik ahead of the December 12 vote

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Algeria's presidential election is just the first step toward resolving the national political crisis and has to be followed by a wide-ranging national dialogue, presidential candidate Abdelkader Ben Kreina told Sputnik ahead of the December 12 vote.

"We are convinced that the elections are organized in exceptional circumstances, they are just a part of solution to [the political crisis]. The next stage will be to start a comprehensive national dialogue," Ben Kreina, who is the head of the National Building Movement, said.

The candidate added that the next president would bring the nation together to discuss how to further implement political and economic reforms "to build strong constitutional institutions and fight against all forms of corruption.

"

He also called on the local authorities to fulfill their campaign-related obligations and stand firmly against "the excesses" of some administrative officials and governors during the election campaign.

Algeria sank into a political crisis in February after then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced his intention to seek a fifth term in office. The announcement triggered a wave of nationwide protests.

Bouteflika eventually resigned on April 2, and upper house speaker Abdelkader Bensalah took over as interim president, setting the election for July 4. However, the vote was rescheduled for December 12 after the Constitutional Council turned down the documents filed by presidential hopefuls.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Vote Algeria February April July December All

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 12th Policy Dialogue ..

56 minutes ago

Cover vegetables nursery by tunnel to save it from ..

2 minutes ago

Stakeholders discuss establishment of effective tr ..

2 minutes ago

Women urged to actively participate in electoral p ..

2 minutes ago

Highest quality broadcast coverage of Pakistan v S ..

1 hour ago

Italy's Rai Says Internal Disagreements Reason for ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.