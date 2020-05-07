Algerian Presidential Office Presents Constitutional Amendments for Public Discussion

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The office of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday said it had introduced a bill to amend the country's constitution to be discussed by the society.

Tebboune was elected in December 2019 on a platform of changing the constitution.

After being sworn into office, he promised that a new constitution would limit the presidential authority, guarantee the separation of powers, and secure the right of citizens to engage in rallies and marches.

"The presidential office has begun circulating a draft bill to amend the constitution among representatives of academic circles, political parties, civil society, trade unions, and student organizations with to discuss and revise," the office said in a statement.

The statement has stressed that the bill is a preliminary document that can be expanded or reduced.