CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The president of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, is currently in a stable condition as he undergoes treatment in Germany after a health scare, the presidency said in an official statement on Thursday.

"The president has begun to receive the appropriate treatment. His health condition is stable and does not cause concern," the presidency said in a statement.

The Algerian president was transported to Germany on Wednesday evening for an in-depth medical examination. The Al Jazeera broadcaster reported this past weekend that the 74-year-old leader was quarantining after several members of his entourage tested positive for COVID-19.

The authorities in Algeria have yet to confirm whether the president has contracted the coronavirus disease.

Tebboune has served as the president of Algeria since December 2019. He assumed office after the resignation of Abdelaziz Bouteflika following months of protests.

A referendum on constitutional reforms is set to take place in Algeria this coming weekend.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 57,000 cases of the coronavirus disease have been registered in Algeria. The North African country's death toll has topped 1,900.