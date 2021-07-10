Algerian Prime Minister Contracts COVID-19 as Cases Rise - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Algerian Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane has become infected with the new coronavirus, days after being elected and forming a government, media said on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Algerian Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane has become infected with the new coronavirus, days after being elected and forming a government, media said on Saturday.

The 54-year-old premier, who doubles as the minister of finance, has been quarantined and is working remotely, the Algerian daily An-Nahar said.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered on Saturday to reimpose strict coronavirus rules across the country after it saw 831 new cases and 13 virus-related deaths. He said the vaccination campaign should accelerate because it is the only way to end the pandemic.