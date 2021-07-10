UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algerian Prime Minister Contracts COVID-19 As Cases Rise - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 11:42 PM

Algerian Prime Minister Contracts COVID-19 as Cases Rise - Reports

Algerian Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane has become infected with the new coronavirus, days after being elected and forming a government, media said on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Algerian Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane has become infected with the new coronavirus, days after being elected and forming a government, media said on Saturday.

The 54-year-old premier, who doubles as the minister of finance, has been quarantined and is working remotely, the Algerian daily An-Nahar said.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered on Saturday to reimpose strict coronavirus rules across the country after it saw 831 new cases and 13 virus-related deaths. He said the vaccination campaign should accelerate because it is the only way to end the pandemic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jeonbuk win ends Gamba's ACL hopes

36 seconds ago

'Not proud of my Wimbledon tears,' says Pliskova

37 seconds ago

England aim to be Euro 'Top Guns' after call from ..

39 seconds ago

Former ski chief Kasper dies aged 77

48 minutes ago

Eidul Azha in Pakistan on July 21

48 minutes ago

Work underway to implement E-Abiana system in prov ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.