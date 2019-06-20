UrduPoint.com
Algerian Prosecutors Refer Graft Cases Of 10 Former, Current Ministers To Supreme Court

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Algeria's Prosecutor General's Office referred on Wednesday 10 corruption cases against the country's top current and former government officials, including ex-Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia, to the Supreme Court.

The prosecution did not specify what the politicians were being charged with.

Other officials whose cases were referred to the Supreme Court include Tourism Minister Abdelkader Benmessaoud, former Industry Minister Youcef Yousfi and former Transport Minister Abdelghani Zaalane.

The Algerian politicians were detained as part of a ongoing graft probe into the inner circle of ousted President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Ouyahia appeared before the Supreme Court on June 12, which ruled to place the former prime minister into custody. The following day, the Supreme Court also ruled to place another former prime minister, Abdelmalek Sellal, into custody under the same investigation.

Bouteflika stepped down in April amid an acute political crisis that broke out in Algeria after he announced his bid to seek a fifth term in office, triggering a wave of anti-government protests.

Algerians continue to protest, demanding the departure of all politicians who received offices under Bouteflika.

