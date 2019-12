Algerian anti-government protesters stormed a polling station in central Algiers on Thursday, forcing a half-hour suspension of voting there, an AFP journalist witnessed

The North African country is holding a presidential election meant to end a months-long political crisis, but the poll has been marred by new mass protests and attempts to disrupt voting.