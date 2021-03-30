UrduPoint.com
Algerian Security Forces Claim To Foil Terrorist Attacks Targeting Protest In 2 Cities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:11 PM

The Algerian security forces have prevented terrorist attacks in two northern cities during protests of the Hirak pro-democracy movement, the Algerian prosecutor general's office said on Tuesday

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The Algerian security forces have prevented terrorist attacks in two northern cities during protests of the Hirak pro-democracy movement, the Algerian prosecutor general's office said on Tuesday.

According to the office, security forces neutralized a terrorist network whose members were planning to booby trap cars in the cities of Tizi Ouzou and Bejaia and detonate them at the time of anti-government rallies there.

During the operation, five people were detained and a cache of ammunition and weapons was seized, the prosecutor's office statement said.

In early March, the Algerian security forces similarly claimed to have prevented a terrorist attack in the country's capital by destroying a local terrorist cell.

Anti-government protests resumed in the North African country in February, after the second anniversary of the 2019 mass protests.

One of the protesters ' main demands is the release of members of the Hirak pro-democracy movement from prison.

The Hirak movement - or Revolution of Smiles - started in February 2019 with protests against the former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, and eventually led to his resignation on April 2. Protests have continued until today, as demonstrators maintain their calls for democratizing the country. After Bouteflika's resignation, former Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune assumed the presidential office.

In February, Tebboune announced the dissolution of the parliament's lower house and called snap legislative elections. Several days later, the president also announced a government reshuffle and replaced several ministers.

