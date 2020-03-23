Algerian streets empty but protesters vow to 'keep flame burning'

The coronavirus pandemic has done what the Algerian regime had failed to achieve for more than a year -- clear the streets of massive anti-government protests

Now the "Hirak" citizens movement -- which brought down geriatric autocrat Abdelaziz Bouteflika last April -- has vowed to adapt and reinvent its struggle for full civil rights and democracy.

"We will be back stronger than before," vowed independent journalist Khaled Drareni, who has been arrested several times for covering the demonstrations, on Twitter.

"This is an opportunity to go beyond the marches." In a flurry of ideas being floated on the internet, activists have proposed a "virtual" Hirak on the web, or mass demonstrations held on balconies.

"Many proposals are being circulated on this subject -- staying completely off the streets on Fridays, a (pot-banging) casserole protest, intensifying social media communications .

.. all while keeping hope of resuming protest marches as soon as possible," said political scientist Mohamed Hennad.

"It is crucial that the flame of Hirak keeps on burning." For now a major focus has been to harness the mass movement to help combat the pandemic threat and plug the gaps of the public health care system.

The North African country by Monday had 201 confirmed infections and reported 17 deaths. Many medical professionals fear the already strained hospitals will soon be overwhelmed.

Hirak's role should be one of "solidarity and, if need be, national mobilisation against corona," said Said Salhi of the Algerian League for the Defence of Human Rights.

"We can set up solidarity, relief, aid, education groups," he wrote.