UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algerian Streets Empty But Protesters Vow To 'keep Flame Burning'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 05:43 PM

Algerian streets empty but protesters vow to 'keep flame burning'

The coronavirus pandemic has done what the Algerian regime had failed to achieve for more than a year -- clear the streets of massive anti-government protests

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has done what the Algerian regime had failed to achieve for more than a year -- clear the streets of massive anti-government protests.

Now the "Hirak" citizens movement -- which brought down geriatric autocrat Abdelaziz Bouteflika last April -- has vowed to adapt and reinvent its struggle for full civil rights and democracy.

"We will be back stronger than before," vowed independent journalist Khaled Drareni, who has been arrested several times for covering the demonstrations, on Twitter.

"This is an opportunity to go beyond the marches." In a flurry of ideas being floated on the internet, activists have proposed a "virtual" Hirak on the web, or mass demonstrations held on balconies.

"Many proposals are being circulated on this subject -- staying completely off the streets on Fridays, a (pot-banging) casserole protest, intensifying social media communications .

.. all while keeping hope of resuming protest marches as soon as possible," said political scientist Mohamed Hennad.

"It is crucial that the flame of Hirak keeps on burning." For now a major focus has been to harness the mass movement to help combat the pandemic threat and plug the gaps of the public health care system.

The North African country by Monday had 201 confirmed infections and reported 17 deaths. Many medical professionals fear the already strained hospitals will soon be overwhelmed.

Hirak's role should be one of "solidarity and, if need be, national mobilisation against corona," said Said Salhi of the Algerian League for the Defence of Human Rights.

"We can set up solidarity, relief, aid, education groups," he wrote.

Related Topics

Protest Internet Education Democracy Social Media Twitter April All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

125 tonnes medical equipment to reach from China: ..

11 minutes ago

Tenth Il-76 Russian Plane Heading to Italy to Assi ..

6 minutes ago

Commissioner Bannu reviews COVID-19 combating arra ..

6 minutes ago

PBIF demands free medical aid for coronavirus affe ..

24 minutes ago

10 held for decanting, selling loose petrol in Fai ..

6 minutes ago

5 prayer leaders held for violating amplifier act ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.