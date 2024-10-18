Open Menu

Algerian University Launches First Chinese Language Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Algerian university launches first Chinese language department

ALGIERS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A Chinese language department was launched on Thursday at the University of Algiers II, marking the inception of the first Chinese language department in an Algerian university.

At the inauguration ceremony, Charge d'Affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Algeria Zhao Pingsheng said that Chinese language department symbolizes a significant achievement in cultural and educational cooperation between the two countries.

He depicted language as a vehicle for cultural heritage, a bridge for fostering friendly exchanges, and a link for mutual learning between civilizations.

Choukri Ali, special representative of Algeria's Minister of Higher education and Scientific Research, underscored the ministry's commitment to fostering inter-university exchanges and partnerships between Algeria and China.

The Chinese Department, he said, is a symbol of friendship between the two nations, offering Algerian students a valuable opportunity to better understand China.

