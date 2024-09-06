Open Menu

Algerian Youth Eye Tebboune's Re-election Bid With Hope And Scepticism

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Algerian youth eye Tebboune's re-election bid with hope and scepticism

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Young people make up more than half of Algeria's 45 million people and many are anxious for change. But with incumbent President Abelmadjid Tebboune set for an easy re-election on Saturday, some fear it won't be forthcoming.

Courting the youth vote, Tebboune has promised more jobs, a higher minimum wage and better unemployment benefits -- a reflection of high youth unemployment in Algeria, where one in three young people are out of work.

Tebboune came to power after the youth-driven Hirak pro-democracy protests ousted his veteran predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika in 2019.

But the movement waned and many of its supporters have become disenchanted.

"The past five years brought nothing new," Abdenour Benkherouf, a 20-year-old hairdresser wandering with a friend in downtown Algiers, told AFP.

"We haven't seen anything good since 2019, since we won the African Cup," he added, smirking.

Karim Beldjoudi, his friend, wearing a Barcelona football shirt, agreed.

"We're living now as we lived then," he said, referring to 2019, the year Tebboune was elected in a widely boycotted poll.

"Five years have gone by just like that, one after the other," said Beldjoudi, who is unemployed.

Today, about a third of Algeria's 24 million registered voters are under 30. But, as in 2019 when a record 60 percent of voters abstained, the majority will likely still not vote.

Related Topics

Football Vote Algiers Young Barcelona Algeria 2019 Million Jobs

Recent Stories

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

1 hour ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

2 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

2 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

3 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

22 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

22 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

22 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

23 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

24 hours ago

More Stories From World