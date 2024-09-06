Algerian Youth Eye Tebboune's Re-election Bid With Hope And Scepticism
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Young people make up more than half of Algeria's 45 million people and many are anxious for change. But with incumbent President Abelmadjid Tebboune set for an easy re-election on Saturday, some fear it won't be forthcoming.
Courting the youth vote, Tebboune has promised more jobs, a higher minimum wage and better unemployment benefits -- a reflection of high youth unemployment in Algeria, where one in three young people are out of work.
Tebboune came to power after the youth-driven Hirak pro-democracy protests ousted his veteran predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika in 2019.
But the movement waned and many of its supporters have become disenchanted.
"The past five years brought nothing new," Abdenour Benkherouf, a 20-year-old hairdresser wandering with a friend in downtown Algiers, told AFP.
"We haven't seen anything good since 2019, since we won the African Cup," he added, smirking.
Karim Beldjoudi, his friend, wearing a Barcelona football shirt, agreed.
"We're living now as we lived then," he said, referring to 2019, the year Tebboune was elected in a widely boycotted poll.
"Five years have gone by just like that, one after the other," said Beldjoudi, who is unemployed.
Today, about a third of Algeria's 24 million registered voters are under 30. But, as in 2019 when a record 60 percent of voters abstained, the majority will likely still not vote.
