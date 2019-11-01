Algerians Protest Presidential Election Plans on Anniversary of Revolution

(@imziishan)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Algerians came out in force on Friday, a day which marks the anniversary of the war that contributed to Algerian independence , to rally against the government 's plans to hold the presidential election next month, media said.

The anti-government rallies coincided with the 65th anniversary of the start of the war that freed Algeria from French colonial rule in 1962.

Thousands marched in the capital of Algiers in the morning, the El Watan daily said. Their numbers swelled by the evening, exceeding the turnout of previous protests. However, the rally was largely peaceful.

Protesters chanted that Algeria "will have its freedom" and that there should be "no election this year."

A new presidential election was set for July but was pushed back to December 12 after opposition candidates refused to register, demanding that more of the ruling elite step down.