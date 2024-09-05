Open Menu

Algerians To Vote As Incumbent Tebboune Poised For Easy Victory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Algerians to vote as incumbent Tebboune poised for easy victory

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Around 24 million Algerians are poised to head to the polls on Saturday for a vote in which experts say incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune faces no real risk to his rule as he seeks a second term.

His main challenge, though, is achieving a higher turnout than in 2019, when he was declared president with 58 percent of the vote but with a record abstention rate of over 60 percent.

"The President is keen to have a significant turnout," Hasni Abidi, an Algeria analyst at the Geneva-based CERMAM Study Center, told AFP. "It's his main issue."

Abidi said Tebboune "has not forgotten that he was elected in 2019 with a low turnout. He wants to be a normal president and not a badly elected one", he said, referring to Tebboune's election five years ago amid the massive Hirak pro-democracy protests.

Tebboune, 78, is the clear favourite to see off moderate Islamist Abdelaali Hassani and socialist candidate Youssef Aouchiche in the race to lead the country of some 45 million people and Africa's largest exporter of natural gas.

Although he has distanced himself from political parties and is presented as an independent candidates, Tebboune's bid is backed by major political parties, including the historic FLN, which led Algeria's independence fight against France.

Hassani, a 57-year-old civil engineer, is the leader of the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP), Algeria's main Islamist party.

Aouchiche, a 41-year-old former journalist and parliamentarian, heads the Socialist Forces Front (FFS), Algeria's oldest opposition party with a historic stronghold in the Berber-majority Kabylie region. The FFS has boycotted elections in Algeria since 1999.

Related Topics

Election Africa Vote France Independence Lead Algeria Gas 2019 From Race Million Opposition

Recent Stories

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

3 minutes ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

20 minutes ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

2 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

2 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

6 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

18 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

18 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

18 hours ago
 AJK PM praises federal government for extending co ..

AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation

18 hours ago
 Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technolo ..

Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan

18 hours ago

More Stories From World