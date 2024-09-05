Open Menu

Algerians To Vote As Incumbent Tebboune Poised For Easy Victory

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Algerians to vote as incumbent Tebboune poised for easy victory

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Around 24 million Algerians are poised to head to the polls on Saturday for a vote in which experts say incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune faces no real risk to his rule as he seeks a second term.

His main challenge, though, is achieving a higher turnout than in 2019, when he was declared president with 58 percent of the vote but with a record abstention rate of over 60 percent.

"The President is keen to have a significant turnout," Hasni Abidi, an Algeria analyst at the Geneva-based CERMAM Study Center, told AFP. "It's his main issue."

Related Topics

Vote Algeria 2019 Million

Recent Stories

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

6 minutes ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

28 minutes ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

33 minutes ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

50 minutes ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

2 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

2 hours ago
DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

7 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

19 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

19 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

19 hours ago

More Stories From World