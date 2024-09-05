Algerians To Vote As Incumbent Tebboune Poised For Easy Victory
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Around 24 million Algerians are poised to head to the polls on Saturday for a vote in which experts say incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune faces no real risk to his rule as he seeks a second term.
His main challenge, though, is achieving a higher turnout than in 2019, when he was declared president with 58 percent of the vote but with a record abstention rate of over 60 percent.
"The President is keen to have a significant turnout," Hasni Abidi, an Algeria analyst at the Geneva-based CERMAM Study Center, told AFP. "It's his main issue."
