Algerians Vote As Tebboune Eyes Easy Re-election
Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2024 | 06:44 PM
Algerians headed to the polls on Saturday in a presidential election widely expected to bring a second term for incumbent Abdelmadjid Tebboune whose main hope is for a high turnout
Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Algerians headed to the polls on Saturday in a presidential election widely expected to bring a second term for incumbent Abdelmadjid Tebboune whose main hope is for a high turnout.
Tebboune, 78, is heavily favoured to see off moderate Islamist Abdelaali Hassani and socialist candidate Youcef Aouchiche.
In the capital Algiers on Saturday morning, the streets were generally quiet, with most voters expected to head to the polling stations after mid-day.
"I came early to exercise my duty and choose the president of my country in a democratic manner," Sidali Mahmoudi, a 65-year-old early voter, told AFP.
Seghir Derouiche, 72, told AFP that not voting was "ignoring one's right".
Voting began at 8:00 am (0700 GMT) with polling stations set to close at 7:00 pm. At 10:00 am ANIE, the electoral authority, said turnout was 4.5 percent nationwide.
More than 24 million Algerians are registered to vote, and both of Tebboune's challengers have urged a large turnout.
"Today we start building our future by voting for our project and leaving boycott and despair behind us," Aouchiche said on national television after voting.
Hassani told journalists he hoped "the Algerian people will vote in force" because "a high turnout gives greater credibility to these elections".
Algerians abroad have been able to vote since Monday, and ANIE on Saturday put that turnout at 14.5 percent.
After voting in Algiers, Tebboune did not mention voter numbers, saying only that he hoped "Algeria will win in any case".
He said that whoever wins "will continue the project" of what he often calls the New Algeria -- the country that emerged following mass pro-democracy protests.
The incumbent's main challenge is to boost voter turnout in the North African country, after he won in 2019 with 58 percent of the vote -- but amid a record abstention rate of more than 60 percent.
Recent Stories
CEO Metrix Pakistan praises KP government for promoting Youth, IT Sector
Ireland and UK to 'reset' relations as Starmer begins Dublin visit
Pakistan Army releases song on occasion of Defense & Martyrs Day
Govt fails to contact foreign Lawyers in Aafia case despite 12 days: IHC
Connection Camp to discuss, formulate future of Pakistan Cricket
Kenya police probe school blaze that killed 17 boys
Imran Khan files acquittal plea in 190 million case following SC decision to res ..
Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in Pakistan : PCB Chairman
Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electricity Bills
PCB official says domestic competitions not subservient to international assignm ..
Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today
Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints
More Stories From World
-
Ireland and UK to 'reset' relations as Starmer begins Dublin visit2 minutes ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 3rd Test scoreboard25 minutes ago
-
US confirms first bird flu case without animal contact26 minutes ago
-
Super Typhoon Yagi hits Vietnam after leaving deadly trail1 hour ago
-
UK's Starmer begins 'historic' visit to Dublin1 hour ago
-
Kyiv hits Russian ammo depot as Moscow advances in east1 hour ago
-
Super Typhoon Yagi hits Vietnam after leaving deadly trail1 hour ago
-
Italy PM states 'determined' support as Zelensky presses allies2 hours ago
-
Russia says army seized new village in eastern Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Algerians vote in presidential poll as Tebboune eyes easy victory2 hours ago
-
Kenya police probe school blaze that killed 17 boys7 minutes ago
-
Meet the Woodhalls: Track and field couple light up Paralympics and Olympics3 hours ago