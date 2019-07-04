(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Abdelkader Bensalah, the acting president of Algeria, announced a new initiative to settle the country's months-long political deadlock, suggesting that Algerian citizens should engage in a dialogue excluding both the government and the military.

"This dialogue is necessary in order to reach a consensus on the whole range of issues related to holding the presidential election ... The government and all its components, including the military, will be excluded from this dialogue in order to avoid misunderstanding and alleviate concerns," Bensalah said in a national address on Wednesday.

The acting president had suggested that figures enjoying public support and having no political ambitions should be chosen to participate in this dialogue.

Bensalah noted that the government should only provide logistics for such a dialogue, aimed at holding the presidential election, which had been postponed over public protests.

The vote should be held as soon as possible, the acting president insisted.

The dialogue participants need to set the election dates and discuss forming of an independent electoral commission which would be in charge of preparing and monitoring the vote.

An acute political crisis and mass protests broke out in Algeria in February after then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced his bid to seek the fifth term in office.

The president subsequently resigned but the protests continued with the demonstrators demanding that all politicians who got positions in Bouteflika's government step down and calling on the army to refrain from meddling in the politics.

After becoming the acting president, Bensalah, the upper house speaker, initially set the elections for July 4. However, the vote was put off several times over the public protests.