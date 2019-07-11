UrduPoint.com
Algeria's Ex-Industry Minister Yousfi Held On Graft Charges - Reports

Thu 11th July 2019

Algeria's Ex-Industry Minister Yousfi Held on Graft Charges - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Algeria's former industry minister Youcef Yousfi was reportedly arrested on Wednesday in a sprawling corruption probe that has swept the North African country since its president was deposed in spring.

Yousfi, who served as minister of industry and mines from 2017 until March 2019, was accused of "squandering" public funds, abuse of power and influence peddling, the APS news agency reported.

Corruption probe were opened into two former prime ministers, security and spy chief and other senior officials in the government of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was forced out of power by the military in April following weeks of mass protests.

