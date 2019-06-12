UrduPoint.com
Algeria's Former Prime Minister Ouyahia Detained In Anti-Corruption Case - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 10:53 PM

Algeria's Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled to place former Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia in custody in an anti-graft case, local media reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Algeria's Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled to place former Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia in custody in an anti-graft case, local media reported.

Ouyahia appeared before the Supreme Court earlier on Wednesday as part of anti-corruption investigations into senior officials linked to Algeria's former longtime president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the Nahar tv channel reported.

The ex-prime minister was sent to jail after questioning, according to the broadcaster.

Bouteflika stepped down in April amid an acute political crisis that broke out in Algeria after he announced his bid to seek a fifth term in office, triggering a wave of anti-government protests.

Algerians continue to protest, demanding the departure of all politicians who received offices under Bouteflika.

