Algeria's Parliament Approves Draft Law On Presidential Elections - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Algeria's People's National Assembly, the lower house of the parliament, approved the draft law which aims to ensure fair presidential elections as well as resolve issues between the government and the opposition, media reported Thursday.

The new bill, introduced by Justice Minister Belkacem Zeghmati, reduces the role of the government in organizing and conducting elections, obliges presidential candidates to hold university degrees, and reduces the number of signatures in support of the applicant from 60,000 to 50,000, as reported by Sky news Arabia.

The draft law includes the establishment of an independent electoral commission, which would be involved in preparations for elections, registration of candidates as well as the organization and conduct of voting.

Thus, the government is trying to overcome the opposition's accusations that presidential elections are organized by the representatives of the old ruling regime.

Algeria's prominent political figure, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah, said earlier in August that a serious dialogue and respect for the country's constitutional framework would help Algeria's National Dialogue and Mediation Panel set a date for a snap presidential election.

The National Dialogue and Mediation Panel was set up in July to ensure dialogue between all forces of Algeria's society, which has been rocked by unrest for months.

