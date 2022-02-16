UrduPoint.com

Algeria's President Says Arab League Summit to Take Place in Third Quarter of 2022

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that the next League of Arab States (LAS) summit will take place in the country in the third quarter of 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that the next League of Arab States (LAS) summit will take place in the country in the third quarter of 2022.

"During the official meeting of Arab countries' foreign ministers scheduled for March in Cairo, the date of the summit to be held in the last quarter of 2022 will be finally set, it may be associated with a historic event for Algeria," the president said, as quoted by the APS news agency.

Every year, leaders of the Arab states gather for the joint summit in one of the 22 member states, chosen alphabetically.

The Arab League was formed in Cairo in March 1945, with Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen becoming the founding members.

