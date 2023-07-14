Open Menu

Algeria's President To Visit China On July 17 - Office

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Algeria's President to Visit China on July 17 - Office

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on July 17 will travel to China for an official visit at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, the Algerian leader's office said Thursday.

"At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the president of the republic, on July 17 will begin his state visit to the friendly People's Republic of China," the office said in a statement.

The visit will focus on strengthening already "strong and deep-rooted relations and enhancing economic cooperation between the two friendly peoples of Algeria and China."

Tebboune traveled to Russia in June for an official visit and participated in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPEIF). In his address to the SPIEF, the president said Algeria would like to join the BRICS group of major emerging economies "to free our economy from some of the pressure to which we are subject."

Related Topics

Russia China Visit St. Petersburg Algeria June July From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in ..

African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in surprising encounters

24 minutes ago
 Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participat ..

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers For ..

3 hours ago
 Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960 ..

Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960

3 hours ago
 Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 ..

Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 - Whit House

3 hours ago
 Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft ..

Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns in Past Week - Defense Mi ..

3 hours ago
 Two-day national conference on population to start ..

Two-day national conference on population to start on July 14

3 hours ago
Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat sh ..

Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat shelters

3 hours ago
 Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment ..

Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment on delay of NHA project

3 hours ago
 PAC directs departments for providing complete rec ..

PAC directs departments for providing complete record to Auditor General's offic ..

3 hours ago
 Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Register ..

Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Registered With Ukrainian Parliament

3 hours ago
 Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensio ..

Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensions: Putin

3 hours ago
 History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup ..

History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup qualifiers

3 hours ago

More Stories From World