TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on July 17 will travel to China for an official visit at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, the Algerian leader's office said Thursday.

"At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the president of the republic, on July 17 will begin his state visit to the friendly People's Republic of China," the office said in a statement.

The visit will focus on strengthening already "strong and deep-rooted relations and enhancing economic cooperation between the two friendly peoples of Algeria and China."

Tebboune traveled to Russia in June for an official visit and participated in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPEIF). In his address to the SPIEF, the president said Algeria would like to join the BRICS group of major emerging economies "to free our economy from some of the pressure to which we are subject."