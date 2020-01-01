UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algeria's Richest Man Stands Trial In Graft Probe

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 12:22 AM

Algeria's richest man stands trial in graft probe

Algeria's richest man Issad Rebrab, who heads its biggest privately-owned conglomerate Cevital, went on trial Tuesday accused of tax, banking and customs offences

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ):Algeria's richest man Issad Rebrab, who heads its biggest privately-owned conglomerate Cevital, went on trial Tuesday accused of tax, banking and customs offences.

He was one of several tycoons arrested in April as part of a corruption probe following the resignation of president Abdelaziz Bouteflika after weeks of mass protests against his 20-year rule.

Rebrab, 74, is being tried along with two companies, Cevital subsidiary Evcon and the Jordan-based Housing Bank for Trade and Finance, according to national news agency APS.

They are charged with breaking laws on foreign exchange and fund transfers as well as forgery and false custom declarations.

Rebrab denies the accusations.

Forbes magazine lists Rebrab as Algeria's richest man and the sixth-wealthiest in Africa, with a net worth of $3.9 billion in 2019.

Cevital employs 18,000 people, produces electronics, steel and food, and in recent years it has acquired businesses in France.

While his businesses flourished under Bouteflika's rule, Rebrab had backed the protests that ultimately forced the president to resign in April.

His company has said it was "astonished" by his arrest.

Related Topics

Africa Corruption Exchange France Company Bank Man Algeria April 2019 Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Greece's Jewish Community Condemns Anti-Semitic Sl ..

48 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes 5,257 members of Duba ..

1 hour ago

Turkish Defense Chief Denies Rift With Russia Over ..

1 hour ago

Russian National Terada Hopes to Receive Time Serv ..

1 hour ago

Montenegrin Party Urges Diplomatic Corps to Stop G ..

1 hour ago

UAE supports, promotes renewable energy solutions ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.