MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Algeria 's prominent political figure, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah, said on Thursday that a serious dialogue and respect for the country's constitutional framework would help Algeria 's National Dialogue and Mediation Panel set a date for a snap presidential election

The National Dialogue and Mediation Panel was set up in July to ensure dialogue between all forces of Algeria's society, which has been rocked by unrest for months. The committee said it would include public figures, political parties and activists from across the country, who would engage in dialogue on settling existing disagreements. The committee is expected to pave the way for holding a presidential election.

"A serious dialogue will provide solutions and create the right conditions to organize the presidential election as soon as possible. The constitutional framework is the main guarantee of maintaining the integrity of the state and its institutions," Salah said.

Salah added that he greatly appreciated the efforts of the committee and supported its intentions to hasten a dialogue to set a date for the election.

The acute political crisis and mass protests broke out in Algeria in February after then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced his bid to seek the fifth term in office.

The president subsequently resigned and Abdelkader Bensalah took over as an interim president, but the protests continued with the demonstrators demanding that all politicians who got positions in the government step down and calling on the army to refrain from meddling in the politics.

After becoming the acting president, Bensalah initially set the elections for July 4. However, the vote was put off several times over the public protests.