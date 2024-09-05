Algeria's Tebboune: From Bureaucrat To 'father Figure'
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the frontrunner in Algeria's September 7 presidential election, has sought to reshape his bureaucratic image into that of a fatherly figure, though his record remains tarnished by criticism over freedoms and human rights.
Tebboune, 78, was elected in December 2019 with 58 percent of the vote, despite a record abstention rate exceeding 60 percent, amid the massive Hirak pro-democracy protests.
The demonstrations, which began in February of that year and led to the ousting of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, under whom Tebboune served in various ministerial roles, sought a sweeping political overhaul.
With a calm demeanour and, to some, an affable appearance, Tebboune attempted to appease the protests, pardoning a few dozen jailed activists.
He has claimed to uphold the Hirak's "blessed" spirit, which he says freed the North African country from an oppressive past.
Yet he oversaw the imprisonment of hundreds of other activists, banned the movement's weekly rallies, and cracked down on dissent with support from the military.
Five years on, Tebboune's tenure still reflects "a democratic deficit", said Hasni Abidi, an analyst at the Geneva-based CERMAM Study Center.
Algerian authorities "have maintained their repression of civic space by continuing their brutal crackdown on human rights", Amnesty International said.
The London-based rights group denounced "a zero-tolerance approach to dissenting opinions" in "a climate of fear and censorship".
Tebboune, however, has avoided addressing such accusations, instead touting his social and economic credentials and pledging more if re-elected.
- Africa's third-largest economy -
The incumbent president frequently refers to Bouteflika's final years in power as the "mafia decade", when control of Algeria's energy wealth was concentrated in the hands of a "gang".
During his tenure, several key figures from that era, including Bouteflika's brother Said, were convicted on corruption charges and imprisoned.
Tebboune claims he has since put Algeria, Africa's third-largest economy, back on track, with the Ukraine-Russia war boosting natural gas prices to the country's benefit as the continent's top exporter.
He has capitalised on this by promising free housing, more jobs, a higher minimum wage and increased social pensions.
During campaigning, Tebboune aimed to appear close to the people, even wearing traditional Tuareg clothing while rallying in the southern Sahara region.
In March, he expressed pride in being called "ammi Tebboune" ("Uncle Tebboune"), deeming it even "a paternal relationship".
Running as an independent, Tebboune has sought to distance himself from political parties, which have lost credibility among many Algerians.
His supporters say he has revived the presidency, which became largely invisible under Bouteflika after his 2013 stroke.
"The presidency has shifted from being a phantom institution to a real centre of power," said the analyst Abidi.
However, critics argue that Tebboune rose to power with military backing.
Like Bouteflika, he serves as defence minister and supreme commander of the armed forces and has never challenged the military's political role, calling it "the backbone of the state". He is often seen with chief of staff Said Chengriha at public events.
