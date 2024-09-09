Open Menu

Algeria's Tebboune Re-elected With 94.65% Of Vote: Election Authority

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Algeria's Tebboune re-elected with 94.65% of vote: election authority

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Algeria's incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been re-elected with almost 95 percent of the vote, the country's electoral authority ANIE said Sunday.

"Out of 5,630,000 voters recorded, 5,320,000 voted for the independent candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune, accounting for 94.65 percent of the vote," ANIE head Mohamed Charfi told reporters in the capital Algiers.

Tebboune, 78, was heavily favoured to secure a second term in the race against moderate Islamist Abdelaali Hassani, 57, and socialist candidate Youcef Aouchiche, 41.

"The election was marked by broad transparency" and "reflected the electoral maturity of the people", said Charfi.

But he did not provide the official turnout rate, which was seen as Tebboune's major challenge in a vote where his victory was all but certain.

The re-elected president had hoped for a higher turnout than in 2019, the year he was elected amid widely boycotted elections and the Hirak mass pro-democracy protests.

Tebboune was elected at the time amid a record abstention rate of over 60 percent.

In the early hours of the day, ANIE had announced an "average turnout" rate of 48 percent, calling it "provisional", but it did not give a breakdown of the number of voters against those initially registered.

The announcement came three hours behind schedule after the authority said on Saturday evening that it was extending voting by one hour, expecting more voters to show up.

ANIE had also announced an "average" participation of 26 percent by 5:00 pm (1600 GMT) -- which would have compared to 33 percent by that time of day in the 2019 elections.

Hassani's campaign on Sunday said in a statement that ANIE's provisional turnout was "strange" and denounced attempts to "inflate the results".

Related Topics

Election Vote Algiers Algeria Sunday 2019 All Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

17 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

1 day ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

1 day ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

1 day ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

1 day ago
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

1 day ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

1 day ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

1 day ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

1 day ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

1 day ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

1 day ago

More Stories From World