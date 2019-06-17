Ali Haddad, one of Algeria's top businessmen and key backers of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, was sentenced on Monday to six months in jail for illegally possessing two passports, local media reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Ali Haddad, one of Algeria 's top businessmen and key backers of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, was sentenced on Monday to six months in jail for illegally possessing two passports, local media reported.

According to the Algerian APS news outlet, the head of Algeria's passport service agency, who issued the two documents to Haddad, was sentenced to two months in jail.

The two individuals now have 10 days to appeal the sentence.

Haddad was arrested in late March on the Algerian-Tunisian border for possessing three passports, including a foreign one, and undeclared Currency. Haddad maintains his innocence.

Haddad owns Algeria's largest private construction company.

The businessman resigned from his position as president of Algeria's business Leaders' Forum soon after mass anti-government protests erupted in the country.

An acute political crisis broke out in Algeria in February after then-ailing president Bouteflika announced his bid to seek a fifth term in the office, triggering a wave of anti-government protests.

Despite the ex-leader's resignation, nationwide protests are still underway, with demonstrators now demanding that all politicians who got positions in Bouteflika's government resign. Former Algerian prime ministers and several ministers are under investigation as part of an anti-corruption sweep targeting allies of the ousted president.