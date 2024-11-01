Ali Zafar makes history with record-breaking concert in Riyadh

Suwaidi Park witnessed an electrifying musical evening on Thursday night as Ali Zafar, a prominent Pakistani singer-songwriter, actor, model, producer, screenwriter and painter, captivated an enormous crowd with his melodious voice, marking a historic moment for live music in Riyadh

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Suwaidi Park witnessed an electrifying musical evening on Thursday night as Ali Zafar, a prominent Pakistani singer-songwriter, actor, model, producer, screenwriter and painter, captivated an enormous crowd with his melodious voice, marking a historic moment for live music in Riyadh.

The park was teeming with people, with an overwhelming presence of youth who eagerly gathered to hear the Pakistani pop sensation perform. Zafar's charismatic stage presence and powerful vocals kept the crowd energized, with many singing along and dancing throughout the concert, creating a vibrant and electrifying atmosphere.

Performing some of his iconic hits, Zafar opened with “Hey Masti Ke Din Hain, Chalo Jhume Aur Gaye Ham,” seamlessly setting the mood for an unforgettable evening. But it was his rendition of “Hay, Bachnaa Ai Haseenon, Lo Main Aa Gaya” that stole the show, as cheers erupted, and the audience swayed to the rhythm of the song.

Many participants remarked on the incredible energy Zafar brought to the stage, with one fan, Solat Jahan saying, “Ali Zafar’s voice has a way of reaching into our hearts. He knows how to keep the crowd engaged like no other!”

Another music-lover Mudassir Iqbal remarked, "Ali Zafar's concert was an electrifying experience! The energy, the music, and the crowd's enthusiasm were all incredible.” He said it’s fantastic to see such talent bringing people together in such a beautiful setting. “Huge thanks to the Saudi government and the Ministry of Media for making this event possible – truly a night to remember!"

The concert not only highlighted Zafar’s immense talent but also demonstrated his influence over the younger generation, as hundreds of fans sang along with enthusiasm and emotion.

The event further solidified Zafar’s status as a music icon, bridging cultures and bringing people together through his art.

As the evening concluded, fans left with memories of an exhilarating night, praising Zafar’s captivating performance and eagerly awaiting his next appearance.

Meanwhile, the talented teenage leg-spinner, Shadab Khan, captivated the Pakistani community with his presence at the Pakistan Week festival in Riyadh. His participation in the event brought excitement and joy to the Pakistani diaspora, who were thrilled to see one of their cricket heroes among them.

In his media interaction, Shadab praised the Saudi Ministry of Media for organizing such a meaningful event. He acknowledged the value of these gatherings, noting that people enjoy the opportunity to see their favorite celebrities up close and engage with them, creating lasting memories.

When asked about the 150 young Pakistani cricket teams active in Saudi Arabia, Shadab expressed surprise at the large number of players and encouraged them to approach the game with dedication and professionalism to achieve success.

On the topic of his return to the Pakistan national team, Shadab shared his optimism and expressed hope for a comeback in the near future.