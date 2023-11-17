Alibaba shares dive more than 7% at open

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Shares in China's e-commerce titan Alibaba tanked more than seven percent at the Hong Kong open Friday after it said was cancelling the spinoff of its cloud computing arm because of US curbs on exports of advanced chips.

The firm's stock dived 7.13 percent soon after the starting bell, tracking a collapse in its New York-listed shares.

Alibaba said in March it planned to split the vast group into six distinct entities that would be able to separately pursue funding through public listings.

But Thursday's announcement means its Cloud Intelligence arm will not be split off in light of "the recent expansion of US restrictions on export of advanced computing chips".

Washington has moved to bar the shipment to China of powerful chips, including those from California-based Nvidia, which are crucial to the development of artificial intelligence.