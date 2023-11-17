Open Menu

Alibaba Shares Dive More Than 7% At Open

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Alibaba shares dive more than 7% at open

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Shares in China's e-commerce titan Alibaba tanked more than seven percent at the Hong Kong open Friday after it said was cancelling the spinoff of its cloud computing arm because of US curbs on exports of advanced chips.

The firm's stock dived 7.13 percent soon after the starting bell, tracking a collapse in its New York-listed shares.

Alibaba said in March it planned to split the vast group into six distinct entities that would be able to separately pursue funding through public listings.

But Thursday's announcement means its Cloud Intelligence arm will not be split off in light of "the recent expansion of US restrictions on export of advanced computing chips".

Washington has moved to bar the shipment to China of powerful chips, including those from California-based Nvidia, which are crucial to the development of artificial intelligence.

Related Topics

Exports China Washington Split Hong Kong March From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

11 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

11 hours ago
 GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

11 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

11 hours ago
Sister killed over domestic dispute

Sister killed over domestic dispute

11 hours ago
 Two people died in train hit incidents

Two people died in train hit incidents

11 hours ago
 Hyderabad Police recover missing boy from Sargodha

Hyderabad Police recover missing boy from Sargodha

12 hours ago
 Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed o ..

Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed on Nov 18 in 10 districts

12 hours ago
 Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fine imposed

Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fine imposed

12 hours ago
 SC issues written order regarding hearing of Faiza ..

SC issues written order regarding hearing of Faizabad sit-in case review petitio ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World